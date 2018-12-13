Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson Leading the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Race

My esteemed colleagues have done a wonderful job in the past few weeks of handicapping the Coach of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year races. Thank you Conor, Kalyn and Andy for your hard work.

Now it’s my turn—let’s look at the Comeback Player of the Year award frontrunners with three weeks remaining in the season.

We had six straight years (2008–13) where this award went to a quarterback. I think QBs get enough awards, and I was pleased to see AP voters getting creative with the votes in the past five years. But this year the award will make its return to a signal caller.

T1. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis: Luck didn’t start throwing The Duke again until Memorial Day. Now he’s on pace for his second-most passing yards, highest completion percentage and most touchdowns in a season in his career. He’s being protected like never before with a career-low sack rate of 2.9% (thanks, Chris Ballard!) and his 7–6 Colts have a shot at earning a wild-card spot. If the Colts make the playoffs after Luck’s layoff of more than a year, this award is his.

T1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston: Coming off the second ACL tear of his career, Watson has the Texans back atop the AFC South with four (4!) fourth-quarter comebacks this season. A playmaker his entire life, Watson has improved on his biggest issue: turnovers. After throwing eight picks in seven games during his rookie season, Watson has just nine interceptions through 13 games this year. He has the Texans on the brink of their first double-digit-win season since 2012.

3. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston: His 12 1/2 sacks are good for third-most in the NFL this season after playing in just eight games the last two seasons combined. Watt has overcome back and leg injuries in his prime to return to the Defensive Player of the Year conversation (even though that award is most definitely going to Aaron Donald this year.) He’s also been a model of consistency this season. Since Week 3, Watt has recorded at least one sack in all but two games.

4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: OBJ is not yet back to his old status of sure-fire top-three receiver in the league, but his comeback is about more than that. He’s already recorded another 1,000-yard season with an aging and less-than-stellar quarterback. He didn’t just give up once he got paid, as some talking heads wanted you to believe. And he’s taken on more of a leadership role with the Giants. Good on Beckham for bouncing back on and off the field like he has.

5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington: I profiled the generational back’s return to greatness earlier this season. It seemed like his career was over last season in New Orleans and Arizona, but now he’s back in the top 10 in rushing and on pace for his most receiving yards since 2012. If Alex Smith had stayed healthy and Washington had a legitimate passing attack, we’re looking at even more rushing yards for Peterson for a team that would have likely been in playoff contention.

Honorable mention (alphabetical order): Josh Gordon, WR, New England; Andre Hal, DB, Houston; Derek Newton, OT, New Orleans; Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago; Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay; Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami.

