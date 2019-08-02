Andrew Luck says career-threatening shoulder injury saved his relationship with his wife

Sometimes, the best thing that can happen to workaholics is being forced to take an extended amount of time away from work.

It appears such a break was very beneficial for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s life at home.

The silver lining of Andrew Luck’s shoulder injury

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Luck detailed his experience going through shoulder surgeries and rehab that cost him the entire 2017 season. When asked if he thought he’d see the ordeal as a blessing in disguise, Luck eagerly answered yes:

“I’ll say it right now—I think it was a blessing in disguise,” Luck said. “Absolutely. It forced me to reevaluate many, many things in my life. And the result has been … yeah, really positive. And I shudder to think of not having that. I don’t think I’m married if that had not happened. I think I eff that up. I truly do. I truly do.” Luck paused for a second and collected his thoughts. “I mean, now, it’s all good,” he continued. “But yeah.”

Luck married his longtime girlfriend, former Stanford gymnast Nicole Pechanec, last March. The couple are currently expecting their first child.

It appears the crux of Luck’s problem was a pretty familiar one for many greats. He grew too dependent on his work for validation, leading to relationship problems in all directions:

“I’d put way too much of my self-worth directly into how I was performing on the football field,” Luck said. “And then I wasn’t on the football field and I felt quite empty. It was very unhealthy, first for me, second for the relationship with my now-wife, and my other relationships. The result has been the best thing that ever could’ve happened. It forced me to look in the mirror and do a character assessment, and address the things I didn’t like and then the things I did like, and then get on the same page with the people I love and respect.”

Of course, this is probably just a silver lining from what must have been a worrying time for Luck. The 29-year-old has said in the past there were times he wondered if he’d ever be able to play again as he dealt with a torn labrum surgery after playing hurt in 2016, received a corisone shot after shutting down his rehab and went as far as journeying to Europe to aid his recovery.

Andrew Luck was a new man returning to the field last year. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It all obviously ended up working out for Luck, and not just at home. In his first season back from injury, Luck came just short of posting a career high in passing yards with 4,593 while throwing 39 touchdowns.

Those efforts earned Luck a Pro Bowl nod and the Comeback Player of the Year Award. He credited a renewed focus on not focusing on work at home as a boost to his approach on the field:

“Get your work done at the building, and when you go home, go home, be present,” Luck said. “And if I wasn’t, I addressed it with my wife—‘I need to call on this right now, because this is on my mind, and it can’t wait ’til morning.’ And in an odd way, that helped football. It helped me work harder, work smarter, be more present at football, be in it.”

