Andrew Luck-Colts divorce discussion, rumors should be shut down by reality

Some of this is the fault of the Indianapolis Colts. Their approach on Andrew Luck's recovery from shoulder surgery has been to hide him away like some museum antique in the process of being restored, the public unveiling delayed until all the cracks are properly repaired.

Here was coach Chuck Pagano’s response when asked Wednesday if Luck would practice this week: "No."

Here was Pagano's response when asked Sept. 4 if Luck would be able to throw to receivers: "Anybody that comes off of PUP is eligible to practice."

Here was Pagano's response when asked Aug. 24 if he were surprised Luck was not yet practicing: "He's going through rehab. He's sticking with the process. When those docs and trainers tell us he's fine and he's ready to go, then you guys will see him. We'll all get to see him."

Luck is the cornerstone of the Colts franchise, a quarterback whose first three seasons all ended in the NFL playoffs, and the Pro Bowl. So when there is a vacuum of information created regarding such an important player, it seems almost inevitable it will be filled, quite possibly with a truckload of hooey.

But who saw this coming?

"I'm not sure if I want to use the word 'rumor' … there is sort of a general sense that you hear from people around the league, if you talk to people who cover the sport of football right now, that there is an ever-widening gap between Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. That his unhappiness and, perhaps, some familial unhappiness stems back beyond this. That maybe he felt he played when he wasn't 100 percent healthy.

"And there's some talk that — even that there's some talk with that enormous contract and his enormous talent that we could be seeing right before our eyes the end of the Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis."

Now, if all of that had not been said on ESPN's airwaves — television and radio — by veteran broadcaster Mike Greenberg, it might have been flushed down the nearest commode, where it belongs. But Greenberg said it, so it did not go unnoticed.

Here's the thing. I have Google on my computer. I'd imagine they have it at ESPN HQ, too, but I've not visited in more than a decade, so I cannot be 100 percent certain. But let's just assume they do, for the sake of argument. I typed "Andrew Luck contract" into my magical Google machine after learning of this kerfuffle, and here is what it told me:

Andrew Luck’s contract with the Colts, which will pay him $19.4 million this year, does not expire until after the 2021 season. So that's 2017, 2018, 2019 — that’s five more NFL seasons.

What are we doing here, people?

Let's suppose Luck is experiencing some degree of unhappiness with the Colts. That seems plausible, given they've done a poor job building him an offensive line, the team looks to be terrible and he currently is unavailable to help fix this mess. What are his options?

1. Free agency? Sure, when he's 32 years old.

2. Forcing a trade? OK, name the last in-his-prime, top-of-his-game, under-longterm-contract franchise quarterback who successfully engineered a deal that got him out of an undesirable situation. Excellent QBs are too rare, too valuable, to allow them to simply walk away to another team. And think about it: The people who let franchise legend Peyton Manning go near the end of his career in order to get their hands on Luck — and the club that once allowed itself to be steamrolled in the draft by John Elway — those people are not going to willingly blow up this deal. It would take a decade to recover the goodwill of the fan base.

