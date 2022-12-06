Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning.

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

It was an incredibly detailed piece on all that Luck went through during his career with the Colts and what essentially led to his retirement just weeks before the 2019 season.

I visited Andrew Luck many times this year, as he broke his silence, searching for deeper reasons for his retirement, a decision that liberated and haunts him, and considers a return to football — but not how so many hope.https://t.co/DoF2vbvOqm pic.twitter.com/zU30NRLT5m — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) December 6, 2022

Luck was already a private person, but this long-form piece by Wickersham answered some major questions and ultimately gave insight into how Luck operated as a person and a quarterback.

We knew that Luck was dealing with constant injuries and the never-ending cycle of physical (and mental) rehab was taking a toll. But, as detailed in the story, the toll that it took was far deeper and far more impactful to the people around Luck than we could have ever known.

The piece also shows what Luck has been doing since his retirement and where he plans to go in the future. The biggest takeaway is that, while Luck certainly misses the game, it seems he’s in a far better place mentally and physically, which is the most important aspect of all of this.

It’s a tough read for Colts fans, especially with how everything went down. But it does offer far more perspective than we initially had throughout the entire situation.

