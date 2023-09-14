Andrew Luck is back in football as a high school coach, while studying at Stanford

Andrew Luck is making a football comeback.

Well, sort of.

Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick who abruptly retired from the Indianapolis Colts four years ago, has become a high school football coach.

Luck is working part time with the Palo Alto High School football team in California, across the street from Stanford University – where he won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year twice and re-enrolled last fall to earn his Master’s in Education.

“The first week he got here, we have our whole playbook and he walks in not knowing any of our plays,” Palo Alto senior quarterback Declan Packer told The Mercury News, which reported Luck’s new gig.

Andrew Luck attends a game this month between Southern California and Stanford.

“The next day he comes, he knew every single play. It was crazy – he knows everything about football.”

Luck is coaching at practices twice a week for Palo Alto coach Dave DeGeronimo’s junior varsity team.

“It’s great to have someone of that caliber on your staff,” DeGeronimo said. “The kids love it.”

Andrew Luck retired four years ago, saying he needed to “remove himself from football.”



Now, Luck is back on the field — as a coach at Palo Alto High School, right across the street from his Stanford stomping grounds.



Luck retired from the NFL before the 2019 season, citing a “cycle of injury, pain, rehab” that was “unceasing” and “unrelenting” as the quarterback said during his retirement news conference on Aug. 24, 2019.

“The only way I see out is to no longer play football,” Luck said at the time. “It’s taken my joy of this game away.”

Luck said in an ESPN feature story last December he wanted pursue a graduate degree so he could “coach and maybe teach high school history.”

