Andrew Luck: My Achilles is not at extra risk

When discussing the plan to manage the calf injury that kept quarterback Andrew Luck out in the offseason, Colts head coach Frank Reich cited NBA star Kevin Durant tearing his Achilles after returning from a calf injury as a reason to be cautious with Luck.

Reich said that before Tuesday’s news that Luck will be out of practice in the coming days because of the calf issue and the Durant reference came up again with the quarterback when he was asked about the injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luck stressed that tests have shown that “my Achilles is not at extra risk” and that there is “no tear or swelling indicated” in the results. He did reference his own injury history by saying that he knows that the continued presence of pain is a sign that he has to try something different.

“I did not improve, feeling-wise, pain-wise, and this is something I vowed to myself after going thru 2016 and 2017, that I would be honest to myself,” Luck said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Luck said he “absolutely” expects to be ready to play by the start of the regular season and plenty of people will be watching closely for signs that his health is heading in the right direction leading into Week One.