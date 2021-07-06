Andrew Knapp's solo home run
Andrew Knapp belts a solo home run to right field and evens the score at 1 during the top of the 3rd inning
Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Dave Stewart says the Dodgers should have taken action against Trevor Bauer and will not attend a celebration of the team's 1981 World Series title.
Giancarlo Stanton being a literal one-dimensional player has had a tremendous trickle-down effect.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
This proposed trade is one way the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
The Dodgers have pulled to within a half-game in the NL West behind Giants and have a favorable schedule ahead of the All-Star break.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Dave Dombrowski has a reputation as the guy who sold out for a World Series, but the former Red Sox executive may have left the team in better shape than we thought, writes John Tomase.
Because of how the team has handled sexual assault allegations against Trevor Bauer, Dave Stewart won't go to the 40th anniversary of their 1981 World Series win.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.