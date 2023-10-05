Andrew Flintoff says last few months have been 'hardest time' in first comments since Top Gear crash

Andrew Flintoff was seriously injured in a car crash while filming Top Gear last December - Tim Goode/PA

Andrew Flintoff has said the past few months have been ‘the hardest time’ of his life in his first public comments since being seriously injured in a car crash while filming Top Gear last December.

While working as an assistant coach with England, Flintoff presented Tom Hartley with his cap before the spinner’s debut against Ireland last month. Footage of the presentation has been released by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

“When you get this cap, this changes your life,” Flintoff tells Hartley in the clip. “It’s one of those things – it’s before and after it.

“This enables you to walk tall and move faster. Play with passion, play with pride, play with belief. And also (be) part of a family of people.

“They’ll share the good times with you, the successes. But as I found over the past few months, they’ll be there in the hardest times of your life, they will stand next to you.

“So like the lion on the cap Tom, be brave, be fearless, be proud and enjoy every minute. It gives me great pleasure to present cap number 272 to Tom Hartley.”

"Like the lion on the cap. 🧢

Be brave, be fearless, be proud." 🦁

Amazing words from @flintoff11 ❤️

Congratulations, @tomhartley100 👏 pic.twitter.com/6ewJJwCfYA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 4, 2023

Flintoff then shock the player’s hand and presented Hartley, who represents Lancashire – the England all-rounder’s former county – with his cap.

Flintoff, who was player of the series when England regained the Ashes in 2005, initially started assisting the squad in the one-day international series against New Zealand last month. His involvement was later extended to take in the three ODIs against Ireland.

Head coach Matthew Mott recently hailed Flintoff’s involvement. While Flintoff will not go to the World Cup, Mott confirmed that he will be involved in the set-up again.

“He’s definitely going to join us again in future,” Mott said after the series against Ireland. “We’ve loved having him around. He’s revered, he’s got an aura about him, he’s very special.

“And what he’s gone through recently, the humility he’s displayed and the life experiences he can share have been immense. Even the seasoned Test veterans, they grew up idolising him and to see him in the flesh offering so much has been very special. He’s keen to do the U-19s, the pathway – an incredible asset to have around and he’s loved it.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.