Andrew Faoliu reportedly decides to transfer from Oregon Ducks

Another member of the Oregon Ducks rotation has elected to transfer out of the program.

Matt Prehm of Duck Territory (247Sports) reports redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Austin Faoliu has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after spending a redshirt season in Oregon.

The 6'3", 255-pound Mater Dei graduate is the younger brother of Andrew Faoliu who hopes to hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft later this month.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Ducks moved him from defensive end to outside linebacker.

In three seasons on campus, Faoliu appeared in 22 games (including all seven in 2020), making 13 total tackles, registering 5.0 tackles-for-loss, and 4.0 sacks. He recorded a sack in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship against USC.

Oregon has been recruiting linebackers at unprecedented levels but outside linebacker had less depth than its inside counterpart which includes Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Keith Brown in the last two classes.

The Ducks signed Justin Flowe's younger brother, Jonathan Flowe, to play outside along with 3-stars Brandon Bucker and Terrell Tilmon. Multi-year starter Mase Funa will be eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has said he plans to move players across positions. For example, Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely play more outside linebacker than in previous seasons.

The move opens up a scholarship for the Ducks, too.