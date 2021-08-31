Andrew Dowell has made the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Former Michigan State linebacker Andrew Dowell has made the ultimate climb of making an official 53-man roster after going undrafted.

Dowell was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft after spending four years in East Lansing. In 2019 he signed a contract for training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, but was waived because of an injury.

In 2020, Dowell was offered a training camp invite to the New Orleans Saints, where he played well enough to earn a practice squad spot. Dowell was activated for the Saints week 17 game this past season as well.

Andrew Dowell and Chase Hansen both made the team. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2021

After two long years of hard work, Dowell showed out during the 2021 Saints training camp and has earned a spot on the 53-man roster.

Next up is a starting spot for Dowell.

More Spartans in the NFL!