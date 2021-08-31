Andrew Dowell has made the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Former Michigan State linebacker Andrew Dowell has made the ultimate climb of making an official 53-man roster after going undrafted.

Dowell was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft after spending four years in East Lansing. In 2019 he signed a contract for training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, but was waived because of an injury.

In 2020, Dowell was offered a training camp invite to the New Orleans Saints, where he played well enough to earn a practice squad spot. Dowell was activated for the Saints week 17 game this past season as well.

After two long years of hard work, Dowell showed out during the 2021 Saints training camp and has earned a spot on the 53-man roster.

Next up is a starting spot for Dowell.

More Spartans in the NFL!

Josiah Scott makes the Eagles roster after some uncertainty

