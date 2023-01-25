Andrew Copp with a Spectacular Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Andrew Copp (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/24/2023
Andrew Copp (Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/24/2023
MSU basketball hosts Iowa on Thursday-- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Hawkeyes
Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi & Derek Lalonde, January 26, 2023 in Montreal.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night in a spirited fight.
There were four fights and two injuries, while the Flyers felt more pain in overtime with a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. By Jordan Hall
The Bruins need to make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline, so what do they have to make those deals? Here's our ranking of their top five trade assets.
The NHL announced the results of fan voting for the remaining three players per division for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida.
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
LIV Golf boast the joint-leaders here at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, but with respect to Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, there are two players a few more rungs down the leaderboard who continue to command the spotlight and monopolise the narrative.
In less than a day Patrick Reed went from calling Rory McIlroy “an immature child” to praising the world No 1 for alerting him to the fact he could return to bed for a few more hours of sleep because of a weather delay to the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
Finley Chastain, the nation's No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2027, announced her committed to Tennessee Lady Vols basketball and coach Kellie Harper
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
It was Fight Night in St. Paul on Thursday as the Wild took on the Flyers in a heated matchup.
The Panthers found their next head coach in Frank Reich. But who should be their next quarterback? A look at some top options.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
What to do? Travis Kelce’s mother can’t be in Kansas City to watch him play Sunday as well as Philadelphia to see her other son, Jason, play for the Eagles.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.