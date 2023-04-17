Andrew Copp: What Detroit Red Wings veteran wants to prove next season

Who let fantasy hockey managers down the most in 2022-23?
The Boston Bruins won more games than any team in NHL history. That seven-month thrill ride should count for something even if they don't win the Stanley Cup.
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
Mike Brey stepped down at Notre Dame earlier this year after 23 seasons leading the Fighting Irish.
Diamond Johnson is set to transfer for the second time.
Jalen Hurts' massive new deal with the Eagles could affect contract talks for fellow QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and, most notably, Lamar Jackson.
The Bay Area rap legend has loyally attended Warriors games for years. On Monday, the team made sure his presence was still felt.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
harles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension before going position-by-position as they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
Lauri Markkanen, shaved head and all, reported to a Finnish military base on Monday morning.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
The Warriors All-Star is playing his first games in over two months.
Philadelphia countered Brooklyn’s double-teams with pin-point, spot-on passing in a 121-101 Game 1 victory to open the playoffs.
The University of Georgia has welcomed its newest mascot, Uga XI. All hail.
The Texas Rangers provided one of the more unique tributes to Jackie Robinson on Saturday.