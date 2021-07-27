Andrew Chafin bids farewell to Cubs fans as he heads to A’s

Chafin bids farewell to Cubs fans as he heads to A’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs fan favorite Andrew Chafin took to Twitter on Tuesday to bid farewell to his supporters. The Cubs traded the left-handed reliver to the A’s for a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia.

"Welp @cubs fans….my time here had to come to an end at some point," read a post on Chafin's verified account. "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to go out and play in front of y’all! Definitely the most fun I’ve had up to this point. Gonna miss ya! Take care and keep on keepin on!!!!"

Chafin-mania started in Chicago early this season, as the southpaw got off to a red-hot start. Cubs fans embraced Chafin’s luscious mustache, “Failed Starter” Obvious Shirts, and 1980’s Pontiac Firebird.

“That’s weird,” Chafin told NBC Sports Chicago last week when asked about becoming a cult hero. “It’s awesome, it’s fun, it’s exciting, people always hollering at me. I’ll been driving up and down Lake Shore (Drive) back home and they’ll be hanging out the car window waving at me. It’s like, ‘This is pretty cool.’”

Chafin leaves Chicago with a 2.06 ERA this season, on Saturday breaking his streak of 24 1/3 scoreless innings.

