Andrew Brandt says near impossible to get new Redskins name before Week 1

Regardless if fans like the current name or want it changed, just on time alone the Redskins face a near impossible task to change their moniker in time for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Andrew Brandt is an expert on NFL business and worked for the Packers for a decade. His work can be read in MMQB among others, and on Monday, he explained to the Redskins Talk Podcast that a new name and logo for the Redskins before the 2020 NFL season kicks off will require a "Herculean effort."

Normally changing the name of a football franchise valued at more than $3 billion would take years, with focus groups and market research to back up the decision. In this case, Washington is slated for a preseason game in Nashville on August 15th and to host their regular season opener on September 13th at FedEx Field.

The preseason opener is a little more than a month away, and the team hasn't even provided a timeline on a name change. In fact, though it's widely expected to come, the team hasn't even publicly said they're going to change the name at all.

It's hard to fathom the team could roll out even just new uniforms by August 15th, let alone erase every Redskins logo on their official stationery, moving supplies, marketing materials, and so on by September 13th.

Brandt believes it could make sense for the team to just go by Washington this season and allow appropriate time to pick a new name for the 2021 season.

"Maybe we have this provisional name without a lot of marks out there," he said.

A provisional name could end up being the Washington Football Club or something similar.

For every fan making their case for Red Wolves or RedTails or Warriors or Hogs on social media and new uniform images on Instagram, realize that the effort to change the name goes miles beyond just new uniforms.

And to the experts, whatever that new name is won't be in play for 2020.

