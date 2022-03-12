Andrew Booth Jr. 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Andrew Booth Jr. treated image - practice jersey

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-0

- Weight: 194 pounds

- 40-time: Did not run at Combine due to quad injury

- Vertical: Did not jump at Combine due to quad injury

- Stats (Career): 50 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 14 bass break-ups

- Accolades & Awards: 2021 First-Team All-ACC, 2020 Second-Team All-ACC, Five-star recruit and No. 8 overall prospect in the nation coming out of high school

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: He offers an exciting blend of size, athleticism, instincts, physicality, ball skills, and competitive toughness that give him the makeup of an impact starter at the next level.... When it comes to areas of growth, Booth Jr. can clean up some missed tackles and improve in zone coverage.... In year one, Booth Jr. has the ability to compete for a starting role and has the makings of a high-level impact starter by year two or three.

Pro Football Network: Booth has exceptional length, which is far more critical right now and at the next level.... Booth owns excellent ball skills and tracking with strong hands. Because of this, the Clemson CB has shown he can go up and get the ball at its highest point. Additionally, this gives him an advantage in contested-catch situations.

Why Booth Makes Sense for Jets

The Jets have a talented defensive front, anchored up front by Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers with C.J. Mosley in the middle of the linebacking unit.

But the secondary… well, that’s a different story.

The Jets’ current cornerback room is made up of names like Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II, and Javelin Guidry, none of whom seem destined to become household NFL names.

Simply put, the Jets need as much help at corner as they can get. The Jets allowed 259.4 passing yards per game in 2021 and they picked off just seven passes as a team, with both numbers ranking 30th out of 32 NFL teams.

Booth is a natural athlete, and while he didn’t get a chance to show it at the NFL Combine due to a quad injury, his size and raw physical talent should translate to the NFL level.

The Clemson product will likely still be on the board deep into the first round, well past the Jets’ two picks at No. 4 and No. 10, so if Joe Douglas wants to add picks and still add a much-needed young corner, moving back to pick up Booth could be the answer.

Why Booth Makes Sense for Giants

While the Giants’ defense was easily the best of their three units last season, it was still middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL, ranking 21st in total defense (354.8 yards per game) and 15th in passing defense (225.8 yards per game).

The Giants have a lot of intriguing names at cornerback with how the roster is currently constructed, but there are also big question marks. The biggest of these is James Bradberry, who has provided strong veteran leadership in the secondary for Big Blue. Bradberry has seven interceptions over the past two seasons, but he also comes with an expensive price tag in the form of a nearly $22 million cap hit in 2022.

Because of his salary and the fact that Bradberry is on the final year of his deal, his name has been floated around in NFL trade circles, and if the Giants do move on from him, Adoree' Jackson would be the only proven outside corner on the roster. Darnay Holmes and Aaron Robinson are probably best suited as slot defenders, leaving a need for an outside corner.

Booth has the size and closing speed to be a starting outside corner in the NFL. He does a nice job of keeping receivers in front of him, and perhaps even more importantly for an NFL corner, he’s not afraid to come downhill and tackle a running back around the line of scrimmage.

The other plus of a player like Booth is he likely won’t be a Top 10 pick in the draft, so the Giants could potentially trade back in the first round, pick up another draft pick or two, and end up selecting a potential starting corner down the road.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins