Andrew Bogut's impending return to Warriors makes Marreese Speights happy

Much like most Warriors fans, one of Andrew Bogut's former teammates is excited the center is on the verge of returning to Golden State.

Marreese Speights, who is currently playing in China for the Guangzhou Long-Lions, sent out this tweet several hours after it was reported that the Warriors intend to sign Bogut in the coming days,

Bogut and Speights were teammates with the Warriors from the 2013-14 season through the 2015-16 season, and helped Golden State end their 40-year championship drought in 2015.

Bogut has spent the last year playing for the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League in his native Australia, and he will bring some more hardware with him to the Warriors as he was just named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the NBL.

In case you're curious about Speights, he putting together an excellent season in China. In 29 games, he's averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and is shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors could use another shooter like Speights, but they don't have another vacant roster spot, so he'll have to root for Bogut and the champs from afar.