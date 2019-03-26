Andrew Bogut's agent had no idea center was talking to Warriors about return originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When rumors around Andrew Bogut's potential return to the Warriors began to circulate, many people were caught entirely off guard.

But it wasn't just fans and analysts who were surprised the 2005 No. 1 overall pick would be returning to help his former team capture another title.

Bogut's agent apparently had no idea the veteran center and the Warriors had been discussing a return to the Bay Area.

"Funny enough, my agent didn't even know," Bogut told The Athletic's Ethan Strauss. "I told my agent, ‘Hey I'm talking to the Warriors,' and he was like, ‘What the f***? Do they know I'm your agent? Why don't they call me?'"

The 34-year-old last played for the Warriors during the 2015-16 season and has been out of the NBA since January of 2018.

In the four games since his return to the two-time defending champions, Bogut is averaging 5.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while looking slimmer and more athletic, something he attributes to drinking more beer and having a less rigorous schedule while being back home in Australia.

The unexpected reunion has been a success so far. Perhaps when Bogut officially hangs up his sneakers he can start a second career as an agent.

It's worked out so far.