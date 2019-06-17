Andrew Bogut thanks Warriors, Oakland for welcoming him back to team originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andrew Bogut ended his first tenure as a Warrior with sour grapes. His second didn't end with a title like he hoped, though he's certainly thankful.

The big man thanked the Warriors and the city of Oakland on Monday for welcoming him back with open arms.

Thanks @warriors fans for making my Family and I feel at home again for the last 3 months. Obv things didn't end as we all hoped, but thats the @NBA ! Also big thanks to the city of Oakland. You won't be forgotten...... — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 17, 2019

Bogut, 34, signed with the Warriors for the rest of the 2019 season on March 6. The center was back in the Bay after last playing for Golden State in the 2015-16 season.

He signed on with the Warriors after starring for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in his native Australia. Bogut was named MVP of the league after averaging 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 30 games.

Bogut played 11 regular-season games for the Warriors, averaging 3.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He appeared in 19 playoff games -- starting six of those -- and averaged 2.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 9.4 minutes per game.

The veteran former No. 1 pick from the 2005 NBA Draft is set to re-join the Sydney Kings for their upcoming season.