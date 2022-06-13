Andrew Bogut on Stephen Curry: ‘He is one of the few superstars I have been around that does not act like a superstar’

NBAcoach1: Can you describe a story from playing with Steph Curry that accurately describes what kind of a person he is? Andrew Bogut: He is one of the few superstars I have been around that DOES NOT act like a superstar. He is one of the best human beings in the NBA.

Source: reddit

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson deserving a second chance: “The well-noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job prospects” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:48 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Andrew Bogut shared his ideas on how NBA could be improved thanks to international basketball rules

He also took a slight dig at his former head coach Mark Jackson 👀

basketnews.com/news-173480-an… – 5:10 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics. Here’s a look at all the top photos from Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 1:51 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

My 3-year-old just saw a clip of a Steph Curry crossover into a stepback 3 on a commercial for The Finals. “He’s dancing!” he shrieked at the TV. The kid isn’t wrong. – 10:58 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

This NBA Reddit post makes a compelling statistical argument that Boston’s defense on the Warriors and Curry is actually quite sound and shouldn’t change: reddit.com/r/nba/comments… – 10:16 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry in Game 4: pic.twitter.com/c8NQ35aTKD – 8:33 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

so much is made about boston’s stagnant offense in crunch time, but on their biggest defensive possession of the series, tatum and white blitzed curry instead of switching the screen, giving draymond a 4-on-3. costly mistake. pic.twitter.com/dTRWWRLG1B – 5:24 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Jaylen Brown on Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/YewqLkSHAK – 4:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good…in case you guys haven’t noticed.” – 4:34 PM

Story continues

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good if you guys haven’t noticed.” – 4:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said that he “trusts what we’re doing on defense”. He emphasized that you can’t go after Stephen Curry the same way as other stars because the Warriors have a lot of other playmakers along with Curry.

Added that Curry has scored a lot in transition and off breakdowns. – 4:32 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said as good as Curry has been, the Celtics would be up at least 3-1 in this series if they had just played offense the right way in every game. Sounds like they don’t want to switch up too much against Curry. – 4:30 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been leaving covering Stephen Curry in PnR “up to our guards”. He added that since the Warriors bigs haven’t really been quick rolling, that Boston wants to make Curry play more in a crowd on those actions. – 4:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:

30.0% — Andrew Wiggins

32.1% — Jayson Tatum

38.7% — Jaylen Brown

39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo

52.0% — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/PJyMVhsIeh – 4:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Injury updates ahead of Game 5

-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”

-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka – 4:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on what it was like to rewatch his Game 4 masterpiece pic.twitter.com/bRl8u8B5Qn – 4:03 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” – 4:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Curry said his foot feels “Great.” – 4:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 4:00 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry says his left foot feels great. – 3:58 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on how the foot feels: “Great.” – 3:58 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on the Celtics’ physicality: “I’ll be ready for that.” pic.twitter.com/ftmn4XauhF – 3:57 PM

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper

Steph Curry has had three 30-point performances in the first four games of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/yMaFoLJCyq – 1:58 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most games (playoffs and regular season combined) with 5+ made three-pointers:

1. Steph Curry: 349

2. James Harden: 186

3. Damian Lillard: 152

4. Klay Thompson: 148

5. Ray Allen: 143 – 1:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Finals games with 5+ threes:

3 — Ray Allen in career

4 — Steph Curry just this year

(Submitted by @NBAMuse24) pic.twitter.com/YD2PxvbmDD – 1:33 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Steph Curry dropped 43 points in the Warriors’ thrilling win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.

34.3 — Steph

33.8 — Klay and Wiggins pic.twitter.com/MXSV10hUpq – 10:52 AM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

The better team should win in a seven-game series. But a certain someone is throwing that logic to the wind.

On Stephen Curry, the one-man wrecking crew of this NBA Finals: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 9:21 AM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.

Useful or Useless stat?

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #Useful #Useless #Stats pic.twitter.com/qSDYH2uBIe – 7:02 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Teams #Expansion pic.twitter.com/1fgq5blXvA – 7:39 PM

More on this storyline

A win on Monday will put the Warriors one victory away from achieving that goal. But Golden State is trying not to look too far ahead. “One game at a time” has been their mantra since the start of the season, and as what happened three years ago taught them, anything can happen. That being said, will the Warriors take a moment to reflect back on their journey? “Maybe for a second,” Thompson said. “But when I step on that court, I want to win by any means necessary. I don’t care how ugly or pretty it is. Let’s just win and protect our home court. I’m not going to sing ‘Kumbaya’ or anything. I just want to frigging win.” -via ESPN / June 13, 2022

Three years ago Monday, Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He didn’t know it at the time, but that ended up being the last game he would play for 941 days. “Wow, what a time. Three years ago,” Thompson said as he thought back to that moment. He wasn’t aware that Monday marks the three-year anniversary until a reporter pointed it out to him. “That — wow. It just goes by fast.” -via ESPN / June 13, 2022

Then there is the emotional component. Regardless of Curry’s skills or reputation as the greatest shooter ever, there remains a challenge to the Celtics’ egos. Depending on your point of view, they have let this happen, or have been bystanders while Curry goes off. “We let it happen, but it happened,” said Marcus Smart, voted by working members of NBA media as the best defensive player in the league this season. “We all know what he can do outside of 20 feet, 30 to 35, 40 feet,” Smart said. “The dude is special in that regard. The way that he’s able to affect the game by being able to run around and play off the ball and get himself open, it’s just tough on a defender because you can’t take a break.” -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022