Andrew Bogut roasts Klay Thompson when discussing Kevin Durant's shots

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant -- one of the greatest scorers ever -- isn't shooting the ball very much as of late:

-March 21 = 6-for-9 against the Pacers

-March 24 = 5-for-6 against the Pistons

-March 31 = 5-for-5 against the Hornets





After he went 12-for-13 at Memphis last week, Steve Kerr discussed KD's mindset.

"I don't know that I've ever seen anybody play the game as smoothly and as easily as he does," the Warriors' head coach said. "And he just sort of, you know, decides what he's gonna do each game -- based on what's happening, circumstances, how people are guarding us."

After practice on Monday, Andrew Bogut was asked about the decline in field goal attempts for the reigning two-time Finals MVP. Bogut used the question as an opportunity to roast Klay Thompson.

"Balance is winning. I think Kevin knows that," he told reporters. "Kevin's never been a guy -- since I've been around -- that's been coming in after games saying he needs more shots.

"This team knows that there's four All-Stars, five All-Stars in the starting lineup. You can't all go out there and score 30. I think Kevin's been more comfortable the last couple of games distributing a little bit more than he's used to.

"But there's times where Steph will do that. Klay not so much because he shoots it every time he touches it. DeMarcus distributes a fair bit as well. It's a good balance."

Zing!

This continues the theme of Bogut making fun of Klay, and we are certainly here for all of the jokes.

Also, don't ever forget that back in August 2016, Klay made it very clear that he's "not sacrificing s--t" with Durant's arrival.

And when you look at the distribution of shot attempts, Klay was telling the truth.

We will leave you with this:

Hahahaha. Klay Thompson is............ unique pic.twitter.com/pPJ0czJnwQ — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 30, 2019

