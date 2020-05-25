Andrew Bogut leaves Sydney Kings, not retired yet

Andrew Bogut quit NBL franchise the Sydney Kings, but the veteran NBA champion is not retiring from basketball just yet.

Bogut announced his exit from the Kings via social media on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old, who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, had been planning to retire after playing for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But those plans were put on hold following the decision to push back the Olympics 12 months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have decided not to sign with the Sydney Kings, or any professional sporting team for that matter for the time being," Bogut wrote in a statement via Twitter.

"With everything going on in the world, the future does not look too clear, most notably in regards to sporting leagues worldwide.

"This is by no means a retirement note, but simply saying any concrete decisions are too hard to be made at this point in time.

"The reason I have decided to do this now is to give the Sydney Kings enough notice to act accordingly with free agency being around the corner."

The number one pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, former Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers centre Bogut returned to Australia with the Kings in 2018.

Bogut was named the NBL's MVP in his first season, while he helped the Kings reach the Grand Final this year, though the Perth Wildcats were crowned champions after the series was cut short due to coronavirus.

"I have enjoyed being home with the family and learning more about my kids than I ever could have previously," Bogut, who returned to the Warriors to play the remainder of the 2018-19 season, said.

"My body is enjoying the break after playing basketball for 19 straight months and I hope to be back out on the basketball court in the near future!

"The plan moving forward? Spending time with my wife and kids, slowly getting back into physical shape, and finally making the most out of time we don't traditionally get at home."