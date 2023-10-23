Andrew Bogut: Lakers will finish 10th in the Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the pick of many pundits to win this season’s NBA championship, but they are considered by most to be a title contender.

However, some aren’t that optimistic about their title chances. After all, LeBron James is 38 years of age and Anthony Davis, as great a player as he is, is injury-prone. To these naysayers, it doesn’t matter that Los Angeles has added lots of depth and support over the last nine months to keep James fresh.

Former NBA big man Andrew Bogut went as far as saying the Lakers will finish 10th in the Western Conference, which would mean they would take the final play-in tournament spot (h/t Lakers Daily).

How do the boys Western Conference Predictions stack up? We want to hear your thoughts and predictions in the comments! You can listen to the new episode here👇https://t.co/XpXShdVaib#RogueBogues #LetsGetRogue pic.twitter.com/lKCamaxy2k — Rogue Bogues (@RogueBogues) October 21, 2023

Last season, even though they played very mediocre ball through February, the Lakers managed to finish seventh in the conference. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, and their defensive numbers were among the NBA’s best after the All-Star break.

Even though they were up and down defensively during the preseason, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the Lakers will struggle in that category this season as long as they stay relatively healthy.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire