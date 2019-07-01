Andrew Bogut jokes Andre Iguodala should ditch Grizzlies for Australia originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala no longer plays for the Warriors.

Golden State traded the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to the Grizzlies on Sunday night, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Andrew Bogut got wind of the news because he tweeted a suggestion Iguodala's way:

Buyout and come to the @SydneyKings @andre

! It is the tech capital of Australia. 🤷‍♂️ Plus I know a few bookstores who will stock your rag. 👀

— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 1, 2019

You probably already are aware that Iguodala is big in the tech world and has made a lot of money from his investments.

Additionally, the 35-year-old's new book -- "The Sixth Man" -- hit bookstores last week and he's been promoting it on various platforms.

As for the first word of Bogut's tweet, Warriors fans won't want to see this happen:

Iguodala is a former Rob Pelinka client. If his stay in Memphis is short, don't be surprised to see Lakers get involved https://t.co/fEsUTla1xg — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2019

The Grizzlies are in full rebuild mode and it will be interesting to see if Iguodala -- who will make just below $17.2 million next season -- gives up several million in a buyout to be able to sign with a contender.

You probably never thought you would read that sentence, right?

