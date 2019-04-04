Andrew Bogut doesn't hold back when discussing short stint with Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andrew Bogut won't be suiting up for the Warriors when they take the floor Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Golden State is choosing to rest its veterans during this back-to-back against the Lakers and Cavaliers, but it's safe to say Bogut wouldn't mind taking it to his former team.

The veteran center played for the Lakers last season, but they waived him the day before his contract was set to be guaranteed. While NBA teams waive veterans all the time, the Lakers apparently went back on their word by releasing Bogut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The Lakers told me I'd be there the whole year," Bogut told The Mercury News' Mark Medina. "They went against their word and waived me at the deadline. Whatever. That was their decision.

"I was basically lied to."

Bogut was initially concerned about signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Lakers, but he and his agent received assurances from the Lakers' brass that he would be on the roster as long as he was healthy. Clearly, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka weren't on the up and up.

"I took their word for that stupidly," Bogut said. "It's part of the business. But it's disappointing because I have two young kids and all that. I was stupid enough to take their word on something I shouldn't have."

Bogut's NBA career has been littered with injuries, but he finally feels healthy after playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia for much of the season before rejoining the Warriors earlier this month.

Story continues

Despite being away from the league for much of the season, the first pick in the 2005 NBA Draft has taken stock of how the Lakers' season has gone awry in Year 1 of the LeBron James era.

"It was a young team and the roster was kind of all over the place," Bogut said. "Now obviously they got LeBron [James] and their own issues they are dealing with. It was definitely an interesting organization to be a part of after coming from Golden State. It's just different. It's ran differently."

[RELATED: Preseason predictions for LeBron James, Lakers didn't age well]

Things have worked out well for Bogut after leaving the dysfunctional operation in LA.

He got healthy and slimmed down, thanks in part to beer, and now finds himself back on the Warriors chasing another title while LeBron and the Lakers prep for "Space Jam 2."