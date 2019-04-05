Andrew Bogut on departure from Lakers: ‘I was basically lied to’

Andrew Bogut, noted Pizzagate weirdo and former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, is now back with the Golden State Warriors.

Bogut is settling in for the long haul as the Warriors ramp up for another championship run, and as he is wont to do, Bogut hasn’t strayed from talking to the press.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Australian big man played in just 24 games last season for the Lakers, but was ultimately waived In January of 2018. In recent story in the San Jose Mercury News, Bogut says that the Lakers front office lied to him about keeping him on for the entire season in LA.

Via Mercury News:

“The Lakers told me I’d be there the whole year,” Bogut told Bay Area News Group. “They went against their word and waived me at the deadline. Whatever. That was their decision.” Bogut did not travel with the Warriors (53-24) for Thursday’s game against the Lakers (35-43), as part of the team’s plan to rest its veterans on parts of back-to-backs. Even if he had gone on the trip, though, it does not appear Bogut would shake hands with the Lakers’ president of basketball operations (Magic Johnson) and their general manager (Rob Pelinka) for a simple reason. “I was basically lied to,” Bogut said.

Bogut is now 34 years old and his reliability and and ability to contribute to a Golden State championship is in question. No matter how you feel about Bogut, it has to be some kind of bummer to move your entire family from Australia to Southern California only to get the boot a few months later.

Story continues

The NBA is a weird place, and the Lakers are a weird team. Who knows what that front office is thinking from one day to the next? But it’s not like Bogut was playing up to snuff when he was with Los Angeles last season, either. His advance statistics were down across the board, and nowhere near he was before he broke his leg one game into his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Things seem to have worked out in the end for Bogut, who is back home in Northern California. The NBA is a business, and sometimes it’s harsher than folks want it to be.