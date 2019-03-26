Andrew Bogut credits beer for improved condition in Warriors return originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

How many NBA centers can go coast-to-coast, dribble behind their back and convert a floater over another massive human, all while on the run?

After the Warriors' bounce-back victory over the Pistons on Sunday, it's safe to say there's at least one, and his name is Andrew Bogut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Point center 😳 pic.twitter.com/CTAFGwhe76 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2019

That's the new and improved Andrew Bogut. The one that last played for the Warriors in 2015-16, well, let's just say he wasn't as agile back then.

So, what changed?

Beer, apparently.

"I don't feel much different and I haven't changed anything specific diet-wise," Bogut told The Athletic's Ethan Strauss. "Honestly, man, when I go back to Australia, I introduce a whole lot more beer to my diet. So maybe that worked. I have one or two beers with the family at night."

Now, before you get excited thinking you've found the new perfect diet just for you, Bogut has some sobering news for you:

It wasn't just the beer.

No, Bogut ascribed several reasons for his improved condition in his recent return to Golden State, many of which are related to the far less demanding playing schedule he had as a member of the Sydney Kings back in his native Australia, where the regular season consists of 28 games over a six-month stretch.

Story continues

"It was much different," Bogut said of the lighter schedule. "Sometimes we played once a week, sometimes twice, always on weekends. On the basketball side, everyone knows you get more rest. But I benefited from just being with my kids, knowing I'm going to be with them Monday through Thursday."

So, shorten the season and everyone will benefit, right?

[RELATED: Steph explains importance of regular-season finish to Dubs]

It's not that simple, as Bogut explained.

"Well, the quality of the games would definitely be higher," Bogut told Strauss. "But, at the end of the day, your salaries would be much less. One of the harsh realities of why we're some of the best paid in the world is because we play so many games. You're going to get a lot of push back from players because their salaries are going to drop."

Alas, you can't have your cake and eat it too.

But your beer, on the other hand ...