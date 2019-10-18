Andrew Bogut appears to take shot at LeBron James over China comments

LeBron James upset a lot of people with his recent comments on the ongoing situation between the NBA and China, and it appears Andrew Bogut is one of them.

James made his first comments about the ongoing international saga Monday, and drew harsh criticism for saying he believed Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who's tweet in support of protestors in Hong Kong started the ordeal, was "misinformed or not really educated on the situation." The Lakers star immediately backtracked, claiming his criticism came from his belief that Morey didn't know how the tweet would impact the NBA and the Lakers' trip to China, and had nothing to do with the issues facing Hong Kong and China.

On Tuesday, Bogut appears to call out James in a cryptic tweet.

Everyone is for the "cause" until the "cause" costs them $$$$$....... — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) October 15, 2019

While that could be about a number of things, the timing suggests the former Warriors center was taking a shot at James for his statement.

James has faced loads of criticism in the days since his comments, so a tweet from Bogut is unlikely to ruffle his feathers.

Back on the hardwood, the Warriors have been struggling with James' Lakers in the preseason, losing all three contests while getting dominated on the glass.

[RELATED: Kerr's silence on China shows its the NBA's third rail]

The Warriors and Lakers will play one final preseason game Friday at Chase Center before the NBA season begins in earnest next week.

