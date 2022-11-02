Andrew Berry: Win vs. Bengals ‘drastically altered approach’ to trade deadline

As the trade deadline came to a close at 4 PM yesterday, the Cleveland Browns stood pat and did not make a move. Despite getting calls on both running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Greedy Williams, general manager Andrew Berry stood his ground and retained his talent.

Speaking to the media today, Berry has stated the beatdown win over the Cincinnati Bengals “drastically altered [our] approach” at the deadline. If the Browns would have dropped to 2-6 on the season, they would have been more inclined to sell. Now entering the bye week, the Browns have the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers left before getting their starting quarterback back from a suspension.

If the Browns can find a way to sneak out two wins in this span, matching up evenly with the Dolphins and potentially catching the sluggish Buccaneers, they can head into their last six games with a record of 5-6 on the season.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry wouldn't say Monday's win drastically altered approach to trade deadline. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 2, 2022

