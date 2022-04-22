Andrew Berry: I think we can all understand how Baker Mayfield feels

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on quarterback Baker Mayfield saying during a podcast appearance that he felt disrespected by the Browns.

General Manager Andrew Berry held his pre-draft press conference on Friday and was asked the same. He had a little more to say about the matter.

“I think I’ve touched on this previously, that we were transparent with our intentions with [Mayfield’s] reps,” Berry said. “Now, that being said, I think we can all understand how Baker feels. And sometimes things in the NFL — whether it’s team-related, coach-related, player-related — they may not work out. And Baker’s a competitive and driven young man who’s had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback. So, definitely understand it.

“In terms of comments or anything like that, I really don’t pay a ton of attention to noise or kind of outside narratives, so that’s really kind of a non-factor. And we try and stay in communication, really, with all of our player reps, especially [those] with kids of sensitive or unique situations. And this is no different.”

Mayfield and his $18.8 million salary for 2022 currently remain on Cleveland’s roster. Mayfield, however, has not been present for the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts this week.

Berry didn’t give much insight into when he thinks the Browns might find a trade partner for the 27-year-old quarterback — including when asked if he can see Mayfield being on the roster for training camp this summer.

“I think, quite honestly, anything regarding kids of speculation on the future, several months out — that’s probably unfair because we realize that circumstances in the NFL change,” Berry said. “And quite honestly, my focus has been on the draft next week, just because we’re inside of a week. And all those kinds of larger roster issues that are things that may surface over the next five, six, seven months, I’ll shift my focus after that.”

Berry also did not say if the Browns have been engaged in active discussions for Mayfield or if he thinks the market for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick will heat up in the aftermath of the draft.

Andrew Berry: I think we can all understand how Baker Mayfield feels originally appeared on Pro Football Talk