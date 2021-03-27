Andrew Berry sees Browns free agency thus far as ‘opportunistic buyers’

Browns GM Andrew Berry has been active in tapping into the free agency market. Through the first 10 days, Berry and the Browns have added safety John Johnson, CB Troy Hill and DE Takk McKinley among others as unrestricted free agents.

They haven’t been loading up on transactions, and Johnson is the only signing for more than $5 million, however. The Browns have cap room to make bigger splashes, but thus far Berry and the Browns have been conservative. Or, as Berry put it in his press address this week, “opportunistic buyers”.

When asked about the team’s position and progress in free agency, here’s how Berry responded,

“The general mindset entering free agency any year is to try to be opportunistic and address improving all areas of the roster. I think we were in a position where we had enough flexibility from a cap perspective where if we felt there was a player who aligned with our needs, if their skillset matched what we want to do within our scheme and they fit the profile of smart, tough, accountable, young, durable, then we can go aggressively and attack that player.

We were able to do that with John Johnson III, but really even after that, I think a lot of the free agent activity and how we navigate the free agent market is to try to be opportunistic buyers. I think that’s something we were really able to accomplish with the guys we added.”

There are still more opportunities, and Berry knows his work is not done.

“We’re a pretty active front office, and we’ll stay that way year-round,” Berry said.