Before the draft last week, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said he didn’t “think any more needs to be said” about the team’s feelings about wide receiver Odell Beckham but he answered another question on the topic Wednesday.

Berry was a guest on NFL Network and got a question about the wideout, who was again the subject of trade rumors this offseason. As he did last time, Berry’s aim was to eliminate any doubt about the team’s view of Beckham as a player they want to have around for the long haul.

“With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn’t been a ton of ambiguity,” Berry said. “We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that’s not something that we can control, but we’re happy to have him as a part of our organization.”

The Browns came into the 2019 season trying to clear the bad memories of the past with unbridled enthusiasm about what they would do on the field. That effort crashed and burned in spectacular fashion, which leaves them trying to do a different cleanup process this year. It will ultimately take a winning season for a wholesale change in tune out of Cleveland.

Andrew Berry: Odell Beckham a long-term member of the organization originally appeared on Pro Football Talk