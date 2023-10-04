Andrew Berry: It was obvious to all of us Deshaun Watson wasn't well enough to play

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed confidence that he would be able to play against the Ravens in Week Four last Friday, but he wound up being inactive for the clash of AFC North clubs.

After the Ravens win, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson was medically cleared to play but that Watson "just did not feel like he had his full faculties" when he went through pregame warmups. Stefanski left unsaid whether he and others from the team thought that Watson had his full faculties and General Manager Andrew Berry addressed that issue during a Wednesday press conference.

Berry said that Watson may have been able to play through the injury if he played a different position, but that the warmups made it clear to everyone in the organization that he wasn't well enough to throw the ball as required. That made sitting him an "easy decision."

"We were optimistic that he would play," Berry said, via Cleveland.com. "He was optimistic that he would play. He worked his tail off during the week to rehab and be ready to go. When we got out on Sunday and when we took him through the pregame warmup, it became obvious to all of us that he couldn’t throw or drive the ball well enough to perform in the game. He just wasn’t at a level where we felt comfortable that he could ultimately perform the duties of his position."

The Browns have a bye this week and return to play the 49ers in Week Six. Berry indicated the team believes he will be able to perform at high enough level to play in that game, but further updates on his condition will come next week.