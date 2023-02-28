Andrew Berry neither confirms or denies the infamous age guardrail

The Cleveland Browns have never drafted a prospect over the age of 22 in the top 200 of the NFL Draft under the reign of general manager Andrew Berry. Is that a coincidence or is it a hard guardrail?

Dawgs by Nature’s Jared Mueller looked to get to the bottom of the case by addressing the source at the NFL Scouting Combine. Berry, however, denies the guardrail as a way to measure the ceiling of a player but does not deny that age is a factor that goes into evaluating a prospect.

We will see if the Browns break a trend this year or if they continue to select young players in the top 200 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Andrew doesn’t think I’m terms of an age guardrails pic.twitter.com/X6mhgNeijO — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 28, 2023

