Andrew Berry makes benign comments about Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are on their bye week this week which gave general manager Andrew Berry a chance to speak to the media on the state of the team. As most people in football operations, Berry’s comments were benign across the board.

As expected, the GM was asked about quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski. He also noted that he didn’t see any reason for Stefanski to give up offensive play calling duties.

Berry noted Mayfield’s health issues while discussing looking at the quarterback in a bigger picture perspective and not just this season. He lauded the quarterback’s toughness but noted that he is cleared to play and expected to play at a high level, “he’s healthy enough to win for us.”

He also reiterated his belief in Stefanski to lead the team especially through the tough times ahead.

Throughout the media session, Berry noted that every season is unique and that it is “a little bit more art than science” to explain why that happens. Coming off a successful 2020 season and with continuity on offense, the lack of success on that side of the ball has been puzzling to many.

Many will mince Berry’s words to try to pull meaning from how he said certain things or didn’t say others but listening to the interview as a whole continues his history of not saying much while saying a lot of words (as most good GM’s do):