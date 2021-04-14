Andrew Berry: We love Jadeveon Clowney’s relentless style of play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Browns made it official Wednesday afternoon, announcing they’ve signed defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal.

In a statement released by the team, General Manager Andrew Berry noted Clowney’s productivity since entering the league in 2014.

“We love his relentless style of play,” Berry said. “He’s one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he’s going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already. The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment.

“Jadeveon’s play-to-play impact on the game, whether it’s the run game as a rusher, lined up as a three-technique or lined up as an end, is something we really value. … We think he’ll really be beneficial for us in our defensive system.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski added that the team is excited to add Clowney to its defensive front.

“He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass,” Stefanski said. “We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

After adding Clowney, the Browns now have three former No. 1 overall picks and 10 total former first-round picks on their roster.

Andrew Berry: We love Jadeveon Clowney’s relentless style of play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bucs re-sign Steve McLendon

    Another member of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl champions has signed on for another year in Tampa. According to multiple reports, the Bucs have re-signed defensive tackle Steve McLendon. It’s a one-year deal for McLendon, who came to the team in a trade with the Jets during the season. McLendon appeared in nine games during the [more]

  • Chiefs were interested in newly-signed Bucs RB Giovani Bernard

    Another free agent interest for the Chiefs ends up elsewhere.

  • SweeGen’s Bestevia® Reb M Heads to Final Approval in European Union

    Food and beverage manufacturers are one step closer to launching sugar reduced products. Reb M Sugar Reduction solution in Europe. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigating sugar reduction solutions in Europe just got better for food and beverage brands. Today, SweeGen announced its next generation Bestevia Rebaudioside M (Reb M) stevia sweetener is in the final phase before the European Union publishes the approval in a few months. In anticipation of the published approval, SweeGen is fast tracking the commercial scale up of the non-GMO Bestevia Reb M at its manufacturing facility in Europe. The regulatory step is the last hurdle to satisfying the demand for the highly sought-after stevia sweetener in the EU. For the past few years, the company has been collaborating with major food and beverage manufacturers in Europe to explore application developments for creating sweet taste innovations. Now, the products are near ready to launch on the market. In conjuction with the anticipated Reb M approval, Sweegen launched its new Food and Beverage Applications Center in London in January 2021. The Center will be home to sugar reduction product development for brands in Europe. It will also serve as a creative center to explore and discover product innovations motivated by consumer trends and regional tastes. “Reaching this last stage in the EU regulatory approval process for our Bestevia Reb M is a key milestone in our journey to inspire new product launches, and provide confidence for brands that are in their final phases for creating great tasting, reduced sugar and healthier products,” said Michael Halvorsen, senior director of business development, EMEA. “Our new creative center in London allows us to help our customers reach their sugar reduction goals with new product innovations, and our European manufacturing facility in Europe enables the rapid commercialization of 3,000 metric tons of high-purity stevia per year.” Bestevia Reb M is great news for both consumers and brands. As consumers take action on reducing their sugar intake while demanding great taste, food and beverage manufacturers will have better sugar reduction solutions to meet their product challenges. “Regional access to sustainable Bestevia Reb M is very important as it provides a low cost-in-use sugar reduction solution to product developers, and with SweeGen as a supplier and applications collaborator, together, we can create consumer-winning products,” said Halvorsen. Non-GMO stevia sweeteners have led the way in replacing sugar in foods and beverages, nutritional products, and many other market products world-wide. Innova market research reported that in France, from Jan. 2019 to Aug. 2020, sports nutrition product launches using stevia increased by 43%. SweeGen offers brands cost-effective and rapid innovation for sugar reduction solutions for beverage, dairy, savory and bakery with its Bestevia Taste Solutions for Europe. SweeGen is the first company to receive the Eueopean Food Safety Authority (EFSA) panel’s safety status for any steviol glycoside produced by alternative and sustainable technologies. To achieve high purity clean-tasting stevia leaf sweeteners, SweeGen uses a bioconversion process starting with stevia leaf. This process enabled SweeGen to obtain the Non-GMO Project verification for its Bestevia stevia sweeteners in the US market. “We are happy to move into this final approval step with the EU Commission because it provides our customers with confidence they need to proceed with their new product development and launches for sugar reduced innovation in Europe,” said Hadi Omrani, director of regulatory affairs. Bestevia Reb M was commercialized in 2017 and has already been approved in many regions around the world. ### About SweeGen SweeGen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world. We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best next generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, SweeGen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want and consumers prefer. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments. Attachment Reb M sugar reduction solution in Europe CONTACT: Ana Arakelian SweeGen, Inc. 949-635-1991 ana.arakelian@sweegen.com

  • Colts free agent target Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

    Colts kept tabs on Clowney.

  • Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

    Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

  • QB Josh Dobbs agrees to 1-year contract with Steelers

    The Steelers add another backup quarterback.

  • Former Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney lands with Browns

    Clowney signed a one-year deal for a second consecutive offseason.

  • Cleveland Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, bolstering pass rush opposite Myles Garrett

    The Browns have a new pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett after signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • What would an ideal draft look like for the Vikings?

    The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

    Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.

  • Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.