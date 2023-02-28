Andrew Berry ‘looking forward to continuing to evolve the offense’ under Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine, and general manager Andrew Berry had his media availability today in Indianapolis, Indiana. While speaking with the media, Berry was asked about what he saw out of his quarterback Deshaun Watson. Berry responded that he was happy with the progress he saw from his quarterback, but is “looking forward to continuing to evolve the offense over the next few months.”

The Browns added Bill Musgrave to their staff, who has been historically great out of running from the shotgun during his time as the offensive coordinator at Cal. With Watson at quarterback, the Browns are going to have to get out of their mold of under-center and heavy personnel.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says the team is happy with the progress of QB Deshaun Watson. “Looking forward to continuing to evolve the offense over the next few months.” pic.twitter.com/VCdo49TCKD — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) February 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire