Andrew Berry: Howie Roseman is best GM in the NFL

jaredmueller
·2 min read
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has been lauded for his early decisions in his position since being hired in the 2020 offseason.

In his recent appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Berry responded to Tucker related to previous comments about Howie Roseman being the best GM in the NFL:

“Yeah, I do (think Roseman is the best GM in the NFL). I feel fortunate to have worked for Howie for a year in Philadelphia.”

Berry noted Roseman’s strength’s as “very smart, good with people, high strategic and he’s a guy that knows college scouting, pro scouting, contract management, research and strategy, day-to-day operations and I think it is hard to acquire all of those skills…”

Roseman was hired as the general manager in Philadelphia in 2010 to work under Andy Reid. When Reid left, Roseman helped hire Chip Kelly from the college ranks but continued to have limited authority during the Kelly regime despite being “promoted” to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

When Kelly departed, he returned to overseeing the front office and helped guide the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Berry has worked for a number of general managers during his NFL time including Tom Telesco (Chargers), Ryan Grigson (Colts), Sashi Brown and John Dorsey (Browns), and Roseman for a year. It is not surprising that he would say one of his former employers is the “best GM in the NFL” as personal bias is hard to overcome.

Roseman’s on-field results have been a little bit of a mixed bag but, as Berry noted on the podcast, collecting talent isn’t the only job of a GM.

Many of the characteristics that Berry noted as positives for Roseman are ones that have been said about him as well in his short time in the role of GM. The Browns organization and fanbase can only hope that Berry is able to bring sustained success and (at least) a Super Bowl trophy to Cleveland like Roseman has in Philadelphia.

