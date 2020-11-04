Andrew Berry expects improvement from Baker Mayfield over second half of season

The Browns will have decisions to make on Baker Mayfield‘s future after the season. Do they attempt to sign the quarterback to a long-term extension? Do they pick up his fifth-year option for 2022?

General Manager Andrew Berry wasn’t inclined to share his thoughts on the subject Wednesday.

“Honestly, I don’t get too caught up in that narrative,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “All I know is Baker’s played well and done a good job in the first eight weeks. Expect him to keep doing that over the second half of the year.”

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall choice in 2018, has thrown 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season with his 90.9 passer rating ranking 25th overall. But the Browns are 5-3 this season.

He is 17-20 as the team’s starter in three years with an 86.8 passer rating.

But Mayfield is in another new scheme with another new head coach and another offensive coordinator.

“I think Baker’s done a nice job,” Berry said. “He’s done a nice job of putting us in a position to win games. I think we’ve all seen him progress on a week-to-week basis. Certainly pleased with him from that perspective.”

