Andrew Berry draft review: Jordan Elliott could start, could fight to make team

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.

For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown. Brown brought Berry to the Browns but proceeded with one of the biggest tear-downs and rebuilds that had ever been seen in the NFL.

When Berry was hired, he made it clear that he would be aggressive in running the front office and that much has been clear.

With his third draft having just been completed, we take a look back at the first two drafts and what has been seen so far. His first selection was LT Jedrick Wills, who we looked at earlier this weekend. This second selection was safety Grant Delpit out of LSU, who we have also covered.

That leads us to the team’s third pick, and first of two in the third round, DT Jordan Elliott. Elliott enters a big season with some interesting possible outcomes:

Strengths

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports

An Anchor – Elliott has shown the ability to sink his hips and anchor at the point of attack for the Browns at times…

Some Speed/Quickness – … he has also shown some speed and quickness with good hand usage against offensive linemen.

Early Success Creates Baseline – It is important to note that Elliott showed some early success in the NFL that creates a baseline that he can be a very good defender. He was Pro Football Focus’ top graded defensive tackle in all of the NFL in Week 11 as a rookie:

The highest graded DT in Week #11:#Browns Jordan Elliott (90.2) pic.twitter.com/dVa8KR3Lwg — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 25, 2020

Negatives

Story continues

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Consistency – His two noted strengths above have to be talked about as “sometimes” because he has not been consistent play in and play out in his two seasons.

Tweener – In many ways, Elliott fits the classic role of a player not big enough for one role and not fast enough for another so he plays in between too often.

PFF Grades – While PFF is not the be-all end-all if we are using them to recognize his baseline ability we also have to note that he graded at 55.3 as a rookie and dropped down to 41.6 last year.

Outlook

(John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

With Taven Bryan and Perrion Winfrey brought in this offseason, Elliott could fight for a starting spot or be fighting for his roster life. It depends on if he is able to take the next step in development after a step back in 2021.

Neither result would be overly surprising given what has been seen on the field. The Browns didn’t go hard after an upgrade at nose tackle so Elliott could have the upper hand there with others fighting for the 3-technique role.

If Elliott doesn’t flash this year, the third-round pick will likely be finding a new home by the end of his rookie contract. So far, not a great return on investment for a third-round pick but he has this season to change that.

1

1