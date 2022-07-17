Andrew Berry draft review: Jacob Phillips needs health, impact in year 3

With training camp just a little over a week away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.

For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown. Brown brought Berry to the Browns but proceeded with one of the biggest tear-downs and rebuilds that had ever been seen in the NFL.

When Berry was hired, he made it clear that he would be aggressive in running the front office and that much has been clear.

With his third draft having just been completed, we take a look back at the first two drafts and what has been seen so far. His first selection was LT Jedrick Wills, who we looked at earlier this weekend. This second selection was safety Grant Delpit out of LSU, who we have also covered.

DT Jordan Elliott provides an interesting situation as a player who could start but also could be competing for a roster spot in 2022.

The team’s second third-round pick, Jacob Phillips, is another interesting player to look at from Berry’s first draft:

Strengths

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Fast – Speed is the name of the game for Phillips who tracked down Lamar Jackson as a rookie. His ability to get sideline to sideline is huge for his game and could help on special teams as well.

Size – At 6’4″ and around 230 pounds, depending on if his offseason work slimmed him down more, Phillips presents a big frame at the linebacker position.

Fearless – Phillips is all-go on the field with, seemingly, no fear despite numerous injuries. The LSU product plays with reckless abandon when he is on the field.

Negatives

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Injuries – This could be all three dots on this list but we will keep it to two. Phillips tore his bicep last year but came back late in the season. He struggled with knee issues as a rookie and in college. He has played in only 13 of the 33 games the team has played since he arrived.

Downshifting – As noted above, Phillips is all-go but needs to be able to break down to make sure he is in the right position to make a tackle or not overrun a play.

Opportunity/Confidence – Lumping these together because they go hand in hand. Since drafting Phillips, Berry added Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency and drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round. Phillips opportunities on defense may be limited which could impact his confidence especially if relegated to just special teams.

Outlook

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

While Walker and Owusu-Koramoah block Phillips ascent to a starting role, the trade of Mack Wilson to New England does open up an opportunity. Phillips must stay healthy for any of it to matter but could slot in behind the two main contributors at linebacker.

With his speed and size, Phillips could be a vital part of the team’s special teams play and be ready to take advantage of any snaps he gets on defense.

Similar to Elliott, Phillips has a chance to etch out an important role for Cleveland in 2022 and secure his future in the league this season. Evaluating Berry’s first couple of drafts could depend a lot on his third and fourth-round picks.

