Andrew Berry draft review: Harrison Bryant opportunity opens up

With training camp just a little over a week away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.

For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown. Brown brought Berry to the Browns but proceeded with one of the biggest tear-downs and rebuilds that had ever been seen in the NFL.

When Berry was hired, he made it clear that he would be aggressive in running the front office and that much has been clear.

With his third draft having just been completed, we take a look back at the first two drafts and what has been seen so far. His first selection was LT Jedrick Wills, who we looked at earlier this weekend. This second selection was safety Grant Delpit out of LSU, who we have also covered.

DT Jordan Elliott provides an interesting situation as a player who could start but also could be competing for a roster spot in 2022. LB Jacob Phillips is in a similar situation with injury concerns and lack of opportunities real concerns.

The team’s fourth-round pick, TE Harrison Bryant is another interesting player to look at from Berry’s first draft:

Strengths

Solid route running – Bryant is efficient in his routes, creating enough separation to take advantage of being the fourth or fifth threat in any given passing play.

Improved hands – Credited with three drops as a rookie, Bryant only had one last season.

Solid blocker – Bryant was converted from offensive line to tight end and has been a solid blocker in pass blocking and knows how to use angles in run blocking.

Weaknesses

Lacks explosive plays – While his career high is a 41-yard reception, Bryant’s yards per reception was 11 or less for all but 10 games.

Lacks usage – On a team that has often lacked playmakers, Bryant has only been targetted five or more times in three games. His play hasn’t garnered a higher place in the team’s pecking order despite the need.

Leverage – While Bryant has been a solid blocker, he lacks the ability to get proper leverage to be a plus blocker.

Outlook

For a fifth-round selection, Bryant has played adequately. So far, he hasn’t shown a specific skill set that sets him apart. His 45 receptions for 471 yards and six career touchdowns are fine as his blocking.

After two seasons, Bryant is not identified as a pass-catching threat nor a true blocking tight end. With Austin Hooper gone and no significant free agent or draft pick added at the position, the fifth-rounder has the opportunity to make a big jump in year three.

While Kevin Stefanski might pivot to more three-receiver sets, Bryant joins David Njoku as the only two tight ends certain to make the team’s initial 53-man roster at this point.

