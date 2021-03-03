Andrew Berry: Calling Carson Wentz a cautionary tale for QB extensions is a stretch

The Rams and Eagles both traded up to draft Jared Goff and Carson Wentz in 2016.

The Rams and Eagles both gave lucrative extensions to Goff and Wentz during the summer of 2019 — the first year the quarterbacks could sign a second contract after completing their third seasons.

And now, the Rams and Eagles have both agreed to trade Goff and Wentz at the start of the 2021 league year.

At times, the two QBs demonstrated why their respective teams made such heavy investments in them. But had Los Angeles and Philadelphia let Goff and Wentz play out their fifth-year options — like Tampa Bay and Tennessee with Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota — then they would not have millions in dead cap allocated to quarterbacks who will play elsewhere in 2021.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry worked for the Eagles as vice president of football operations in 2019. With quarterback Baker Mayfield eligible for an extension this offseason, Berry was asked if Wentz in particular serves as a cautionary tale.

“I don’t know that, with respect to anything that’s happened with any of the other 31 teams, that has a major bearing on how we’re going to address the quarterback situation here,” Berry said during his Wednesday press conference. “To me, we’ll evaluate that internally and make a decision that we think is best for our team and our organization. So I think it would be maybe a stretch to say that’s going to serve as a cautionary tale or any type of blueprint for us. We’ll make the best decision for us with the information that we have.”

After taking a step back in 2019, Mayfield displayed clear progress during his first year under Stefanski in 2020. The quarterback finished the season completing 63 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. And Mayfield helped the Browns win a playoff game for the first time since 1994.

But he threw 21 picks in 2019 — more than anyone not named Winston.

It could be argued that the Rams were only able to deal for Matthew Stafford and the Eagles were able to receive a third-round pick and potentially a first-round pick because of those contract extensions. Still, the Browns may want to see another year of Mayfield just to be sure before they sign him to a long-term contract.

Andrew Berry: Calling Carson Wentz a cautionary tale for QB extensions is a stretch originally appeared on Pro Football Talk