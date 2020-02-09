Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox avoid arbitration with two-year deal

The future at right field for the Boston Red Sox remains up in the air, but left field is a different story.

On Saturday, the Red Sox and Andrew Benintendi avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract.

The #RedSox today signed OF Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration. — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 9, 2020

With the blockbuster Mookie Betts trade still pending, this isn't necessarily the news Red Sox fans were impatiently waiting for. Still, it's some good news as Boston has at least secured one of its prized outfielders.

Benintendi will be eligible for arbitration again following the 2021 campaign.

