Associated Press

Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team's cap over his long, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away. Holliday, a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side, is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday. If Jackson has his way, it won't be long before he makes a return trip as a member of the Orioles.