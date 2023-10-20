Andrew Bailey says wages rising too fast to meet inflation target

Andrew Bailey has warned pay growth is still too high to get inflation under control.

The Governor of the Bank of England said average pay rises of above 8pc hindered efforts to steer inflation back to its 2pc target.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Bailey said: “Pay growth as measured is still well above anything that’s consistent with the target.”

His comments came amid warnings from economists that Britain’s high streets are in the grip of a “retail recession”, as shop sales slumped unexpectedly fast in September.

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.9pc in the month to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, which was far more than analysts’ expectations of a 0.2pc drop.

Deepening economic fears have already sparked a spike in the Government’s long-term borrowing costs, which hit their highest level since 1998 on Friday after rising to 5.1pc, while oil prices have also climbed to $93 per barrel.

Despite the current backdrop, Mr Bailey said he expects inflation to “keep coming down”, with a “marked fall” expected next month.

He said: “The reason for that is really arithmetic actually, this time last year energy prices went up a lot, gas prices went up a lot.

“Because we will remember, we were very concerned that we were going to run out of gas over the winter.

“Because inflation is an annual calculation, that will come out of the calculation next month. So we do expect quite a noticeable drop next month.”

However, he warned that inflation would only fall “incrementally” after that.

Official figures show total pay climbed 8.5pc in the three months to September, compared with the same period a year ago.

It means wages are now rising more quickly than prices, easing some of the cost of living crisis.

But rising interest rates, which push up mortgage repayments and feed through to higher rents, are dragging down purchases in the shops.

Alex Kerr at Capital Economics said the latest ONS figures indicate that the retail sector “may already be back in recession”.

He said: “As the drag on activity from higher interest rates intensifies, we still think that real consumer spending will decline by 0.5pc from its peak to its trough over the coming quarters.”