Andrew Atkins named St. George's football coach after 2023 interim tag lifted

After spending the 2023 season as interim head coach, Andrew Atkins was named the full-time coach for St. George's football team, the school announced in a release to families on Wednesday.

Under Atkins as the interim coach, St. George's went 2-8, beating St. Benedict in the season finale and MLK Prep on Sept. 8.

"Coach Atkins and his staff will work hard to pour into our football student-athletes, the school, and community," St. George's athletic director Michelle York wrote in a release to the St. George's community. "Gryphon football is in good hands with Coach Atkins because he truly understands and lives out the mission of our school."

Atkins has more than 13 years of coaching experience, serving as an assistant coach at Bartlett, Arlington, Jackson North Side and Obion County.

He replaces Andre Lott, who stepped down as coach in June after five seasons. Atkins will remain in his role as the middle school athletic director as well.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be named the next head football coach at St. George’s," Atkins said in the release. "Our school and these student-athletes are very special to me and I’m excited to lead this program. I believe in transformational coaching and the importance of using football as a platform to grow young men. I am grateful to St. George’s administration for the opportunity and their belief in me."

