Andrew Adams contract with Eagles will pay him $1.1M in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles added some safety depth to the roster on Thursday, inking former Buccanneers safety Andrew Adams to a one-year deal.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer has the contract details, and Adams will make upwards of $1.2 million in 2021.

Adams $65K signing bonus is guaranteed, while he’ll get a $990K base salary as well. Adams also has a $72.5K roster bonus due to him the first game of the 2021 league year.

List

NFL announces new $100B TV deals with NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, Amazon: What we know

Related

Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles options shrinking after Chargers sign TE Jared Cook

Eagles GM Howie Roseman non-committal on Jalen Hurts as Eagles starting QB during press conference

Carson Wentz on how impressed he was with the way Jalen Hurts took the reins with Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on any potential Zach Ertz trade needing to make sense

Philadelphia Eagles agree to re-sign DT Hassan Ridgeway

Recommended Stories