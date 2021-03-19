Andrew Adams contract with Eagles will pay him $1.1M in 2021
Andrew Adams’ 1-year contract with the #Eagles is worth up to $1.127.5M.
$65K signing bonus is guaranteed.
$990K base salary.
$72.5K roster bonus 1st game of 2021 league year.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 19, 2021
The Eagles added some safety depth to the roster on Thursday, inking former Buccanneers safety Andrew Adams to a one-year deal.
Jeff McLane of The Inquirer has the contract details, and Adams will make upwards of $1.2 million in 2021.
Adams $65K signing bonus is guaranteed, while he’ll get a $990K base salary as well. Adams also has a $72.5K roster bonus due to him the first game of the 2021 league year.
