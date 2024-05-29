Andrew Abbott's start unravels in the seventh inning in a loss to the Cardinals

On paper, the Cincinnati Reds made a decision that made a lot of sense.

Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott’s start was pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. That allowed a young pitcher who battled fatigue late last season to bank a few extra days of rest. It also lined Abbott up to face a St. Louis Cardinals lineup that has been terrible all season against left-handed pitching.

But on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, Abbott allowed six runs in six-plus innings as the Cardinals beat the Reds, 7-1.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Entering Tuesday’s game, the Cardinals had a .598 OPS vs. left-handed pitching and just 10 home runs all season. They homered twice against Abbott, capitalizing on a fastball and a slider that Abbott left squarely over the middle of the plate.Until the seventh inning, it looked like Abbott was on track to do enough to keep the Reds in the game. The Reds trailed, 3-1, and Abbott went back out for another inning with his pitch count at 84.

Abbott has earned the ability to pitch deeper into games, and he entered Tuesday’s game with a 2.68 ERA this season. His poise with runners on base, aggressiveness and command of four pitches have led to a big step forward for the 24-year-old left-hander this year.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a 2-run home run in the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

But Abbott opened the seventh inning on Tuesday by allowing a walk, a homer and a double before he recorded an out.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson carried a no-hitter in the sixth inning, and Reds center fielder Will Benson broke it up with a solo homer. The Reds tried a very patient approach, but they watched a lot of strikes and whiffed at a lot of strikes against the 12-year big league veteran.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott's start unravels late in loss to Cardinals