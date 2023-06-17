Andrew Abbott sets Cincinnati Reds record for scoreless-inning streak to start MLB career

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott against the Astros

With six scoreless innings to start the Cincinnati Reds' series opener against the Astros in Houston, Reds rookie Andrew Abbott increased his scoreless-inning streak to 17.2, the longest streak by a Red to start a Major League Baseball career since 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance from home plate.

Wayne Simpson previously held the record. Simpson started his career in 1970 with 15.0 scoreless innings.

Abbott also became the only MLB pitcher since 1893 to begin a career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.

Last week, Abbott became the first Reds pitcher since 1893 to begin his big-league career with consecutive scoreless starts of 5+ innings.

Social media reactions to Abbott's start Friday night in Houston, including from the Reds as well as The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith and Gordon Wittenmyer:

Question: Who is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to begin his career with 3 straight scoreless outings of at least 5 IP?



Answer: Andrew Abbott pic.twitter.com/Dihef5uXkM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 17, 2023

Abbott on MLB record, beating Astros. pic.twitter.com/vJgDuvF0WU — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 17, 2023

Almost exactly two years ago, Andrew Abbott was pitching in the College World Series. He threw six shutout innings in a win over Tennessee.



Tonight, against the Astros, Abbott has thrown six shutout innings so far. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 17, 2023

The top line on Andrew Abbott's scouting report as a prospect was the rise on his fastball. That's on full display today.



"His fastball doesn’t fall at the same rate that a lot of fastballs fall. It holds its plane longer. He’s able to throw the fastball above the barrel.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 17, 2023

LHP Andrew Abbott done in Houston after another six scoreless in his third big-league start. If the Reds hold this lead, he'll be 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 17.2 IP. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) June 17, 2023

Andrew Abbott is the 1st pitcher since the mound was set to its current distance in 1893 with 5 scoreless innings in each of his first 3 games. pic.twitter.com/nITeX3jGtV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2023

MLB's No. 93 prospect Andrew Abbott (@Reds No. 6) still has a 0.00 ERA through his first three MLB starts.



With 17.2 scoreless innings to begin his Major League career, Abbott is off to a historic start: https://t.co/Qjw4QaPPZ4 pic.twitter.com/Osx4Pszp9D — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2023

Of Andrew Abbott's three starts so far, David Bell says tonight's was the best. #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/YVTJgPklNg — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 17, 2023

"I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in if the team wasn't playing well behind me."



Andrew Abbott is having an incredible start, and he credits his success to the hard work of the whole team. #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/0GnL1xWS05 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 17, 2023

Cincinnati Enquirer: Andrew Abbott sets Cincinnati scoreless-inning record to start career