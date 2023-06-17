Andrew Abbott sets Cincinnati Reds record for scoreless-inning streak to start MLB career

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·3 min read
5
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott against the Astros
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott against the Astros

With six scoreless innings to start the Cincinnati Reds' series opener against the Astros in Houston, Reds rookie Andrew Abbott increased his scoreless-inning streak to 17.2, the longest streak by a Red to start a Major League Baseball career since 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance from home plate.

Wayne Simpson previously held the record. Simpson started his career in 1970 with 15.0 scoreless innings.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Abbott also became the only MLB pitcher since 1893 to begin a career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.

Last week, Abbott became the first Reds pitcher since 1893 to begin his big-league career with consecutive scoreless starts of 5+ innings.

Social media reactions to Abbott's start Friday night in Houston, including from the Reds as well as The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith and Gordon Wittenmyer:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Andrew Abbott sets Cincinnati scoreless-inning record to start career

Recommended Stories