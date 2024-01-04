Andress senior offensive lineman Craig Wydra commits to Army West Point

Andress senior offensive lineman Craig Wydra has verbally committed to play for Army West Point.

He announced his decision on Wednesday. Wydra was an All-District 1-5A performer for the Eagles and was a second-team All-City selection.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Wydra is the second El Paso high school football standout to commit to Army West Point. Last month, Eastwood quarterback Evan Minjarez committed to Army West Point.

Other Division I commits include Franklin quarterback Shay Smith with UTEP, Pebble Hills QB Gael Ochoa with UNLV and Eastlake offensive lineman Roman Hernandez with UT-Rio Grande Valley.

"Craig is a great kid, he's very determined and a great leader," Andress coach Chris Taylor said. "He's smart, he's motivated to do big things in life and he wants to be the very best in everything he does. Craig will do great things moving forward and he's represented Andress High School and El Paso in a positive way."

